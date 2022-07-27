Police looking for anyone with video of Ferrari stolen from York, Maine resort hotel

YORK, Maine — Police are looking for the suspect in the theft of a $700,000 Ferrari that was allegedly stolen from the Cliff House hotel Sunday, then crashed and abandoned on Route 1.

The gray 2021 Ferrari CP 812GT was found on the side of the road at the intersection of Route 1 and Mountain Road at 5:28 a.m. The vehicle was found abandoned with its airbags deployed, according to York police detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan. Its front end was severely damaged, and its windshield was kicked out, he said.

That same day at 2:09 p.m., York police received a call reporting a stolen Ferrari from the Cliff House, Cryan said. The car had been parked in front of the hotel at 10 p.m. Saturday because the owner wanted the vehicle kept close to the building, Cryan said. The key was placed in a locked box, he said, and the car was last seen parked by a security officer at 11:30 p.m.

“Sometime during the night, someone took the key out of the box, took the Ferrari from out front,” Cryan said. “We’re looking at all angles.”

Detectives are now looking for anyone with video on Shore Road and the Route 1/Mountain Road area to check their surveillance cameras from 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23 to 3 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

The vehicle remained impounded by York police Wednesday. While it needs repairs to return to the road, it is not totaled, according to Cryan. The owner of the vehicle has returned home to Canada, he said.

York police initially believed the car to be valued at $400,000. Cryan said they later learned from an agent in Canada the true amount is $700,000.

“I don’t think we get many vehicles like that around here,” Cryan said. “I would imagine somebody saw an opportunity to take it for a ride.”

Cryan asks anyone who has knowledge about the incident to contact him at the York Police Department at 207-363-4444. Tips can be reported anonymously to Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199, by text to 274637 (CRIMES) with TIPSCS in the message, at seacoastcrimestoppers.com or via its Facebook page. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for help solving cases if the information leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect(s).