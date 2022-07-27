ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Texans place Sprague, Oregon State grad Quitoriano on physically unable to perform list

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans have placed Sprague graduate Teagan Quitoriano on the active-physically unable to perform list.

His injury was not disclosed.

Players can be taken off the PUP list at any time before the start of the season. The Texans’ first game is Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Oregon State tight end was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round with the 170th overall pick.

Quitoriano played four seasons with the Beavers, catching 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns.

Quitoriano, a 2018 Sprague graduate, is the first Olympians player to be drafted in the NFL since Bill Swancutt was taken in 2005 by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round.

