Los Angeles Lakers Sign Jay Huff to Exhibit 10 Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it official with Jay Huff, signing the former UVA big man to an Exhibit 10 Contract on Wednesday.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a single-season, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows the franchise to convert the contract to a two-way deal as long as that change is made prior to the beginning of the regular season. Contracts like this typically involve a bonus of up to $50,000 if the player is waived by the team.

For Jay Huff, this means that he will at the very least be participating in the Lakers' training camp this fall. Huff, who spent part of last season with the Lakers before getting waived in January, will now rejoin the team after impressing the organization with his play during the NBA Summer League.

Although Huff missed a big chunk of the Summer League due to entering the league's health and safety protocols, he averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in four appearances. He was a frequent producer of highlight dunks during his limited playing time in Las Vegas:

Clearly, Huff's play was impressive enough for the Lakers to want to take another look at him during training camp, where the former Virginia center will hope to earn a spot on LA's final 15-man roster for the 2022-2023 season.

Huff appeared in four games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and started in 28 games for the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.

