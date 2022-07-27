ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, July 28

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Thursday's meetings at Goodwood, Stratford, Nottingham, Epsom Downs and Salisbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkEYU_0gvGOB3v00
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tip's for Thursday's racing meets 

Goodwood

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Migdam

2.25 Royal Scotsman (nb)

3.00 West Wind Blows

3.35 Nashwa

4.10 X J Rascal

4.45 Shamlaan (nap)

5.20 Sparkling Beauty

GIMCRACK

1.50 Vee Sight

2.25 Chateau (nap)

3.00 Al Qareem (nb)

3.35 Nashwa

4.10 Far Shot

4.45 Ballet Steps

5.20 Berwick Law

Newmarket – 1.50 Migdam (nb); 3.00 New London (nap).

Northerner – 2.25 Marshman (nb); 4.10 True Statesman (nap).

Stratford

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Give Me A Moment

1.57 Pencreek

2.32 Rendition

3.07 On Time

3.42 Yauthym

4.20 Kilchreest Moon

4.55 Liffeydale Dreame

GIMCRACK

1.25 Give Me A Moment

1.57 Pencreek

2.32 Rogue Mission

3.07 Cardboard Gangster

3.42 Lady Reset

4.20 Ben Buie

4.55 Sammylou

Nottingham

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Dandy Alys

1.35 Phoenix Beach

2.05 Willard Creek

2.40 Flylikeaneagle

3.15 Eagle’s Way

3.50 At The Double

GIMCRACK

1.00 Profitable Dawn

1.35 Phoenix Beach

2.05 Good Measure

2.40 Flylikeaneagle

3.15 Definite

3.50 Scudamor

Epsom Downs

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.55 Andaleep

6.30 Heat And Dust

7.00 Almutawakel

7.30 Queen Of Burgundy

8.00 Intercessor

8.30 Lelaba

GIMCRACK

5.55 Andaleep

6.30 Heat And Dust

7.00 Almutawakel

7.30 Baileys Liberty

8.00 Maysong

8.30 Lelab

Salisbury

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.15 Only The Brave

6.45 Batal Dubai

7.15 Amaretti Virginia

7.45 Run To Freedom

8.15 Star Caliber

8.45 Arcadian Friend

GIMCRACK

6.15 Point Louise

6.45 Hello Deira

7.15 Mehme

7.45 Royal Commando

8.15 Throne Hall

8.45 Arcadian Frien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjjrx_0gvGOB3v00

