Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, July 28
Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow delivers his tips for Thursday's meetings at Goodwood, Stratford, Nottingham, Epsom Downs and Salisbury.
Goodwood
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Migdam
2.25 Royal Scotsman (nb)
3.00 West Wind Blows
3.35 Nashwa
4.10 X J Rascal
4.45 Shamlaan (nap)
5.20 Sparkling Beauty
GIMCRACK
1.50 Vee Sight
2.25 Chateau (nap)
3.00 Al Qareem (nb)
3.35 Nashwa
4.10 Far Shot
4.45 Ballet Steps
5.20 Berwick Law
Newmarket – 1.50 Migdam (nb); 3.00 New London (nap).
Northerner – 2.25 Marshman (nb); 4.10 True Statesman (nap).
Stratford
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Give Me A Moment
1.57 Pencreek
2.32 Rendition
3.07 On Time
3.42 Yauthym
4.20 Kilchreest Moon
4.55 Liffeydale Dreame
GIMCRACK
1.25 Give Me A Moment
1.57 Pencreek
2.32 Rogue Mission
3.07 Cardboard Gangster
3.42 Lady Reset
4.20 Ben Buie
4.55 Sammylou
Nottingham
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Dandy Alys
1.35 Phoenix Beach
2.05 Willard Creek
2.40 Flylikeaneagle
3.15 Eagle’s Way
3.50 At The Double
GIMCRACK
1.00 Profitable Dawn
1.35 Phoenix Beach
2.05 Good Measure
2.40 Flylikeaneagle
3.15 Definite
3.50 Scudamor
Epsom Downs
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.55 Andaleep
6.30 Heat And Dust
7.00 Almutawakel
7.30 Queen Of Burgundy
8.00 Intercessor
8.30 Lelaba
GIMCRACK
5.55 Andaleep
6.30 Heat And Dust
7.00 Almutawakel
7.30 Baileys Liberty
8.00 Maysong
8.30 Lelab
Salisbury
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
6.15 Only The Brave
6.45 Batal Dubai
7.15 Amaretti Virginia
7.45 Run To Freedom
8.15 Star Caliber
8.45 Arcadian Friend
GIMCRACK
6.15 Point Louise
6.45 Hello Deira
7.15 Mehme
7.45 Royal Commando
8.15 Throne Hall
8.45 Arcadian Frien
