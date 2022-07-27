ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Lost cat makes 40-mile journey to owner’s new home

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Halie Kutscher and her family moved to Morgantown from Bridgeport on May 21.

As the moving trucks were being loaded, the family’s cat, Oliver, who originally came from the Humane Society of Harrison County, accidentally got outside and started playing with the family’s dog in the front yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnBZA_0gvGMgIk00
Oliver and the family dog (Courtesy: Halie Kutscher)

“Last time I saw Oliver, Sasha had chased him up into a tree. We were just kind of finalizing the U-Haul, getting it filled up, and then we closed it,” Kutscher said. “That was the last time I saw Oliver.”

Happy Tales: Onyx and Harley Benda

That would be the last time the family saw Oliver for several weeks. However, the family didn’t lose hope of finding him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqWua_0gvGMgIk00
Oliver (Courtesy: Halie Kutscher)

“We still had ownership of the house. We listed it vacant, so until it was under contract, we would continually go back and check up every week. My husband kept food out for the first week, would constantly go out and call for him. He was always pretty good about responding to being called,” Kutscher said.

After the house was sold in July, the family let the new owners know of the situation in case Oliver had shown up, and they agreed to help them.

“We were still kind of hopeful that maybe he would turn up,” Kutscher said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9Izp_0gvGMgIk00
Oliver (Courtesy: Halie Kutscher)

Well, Oliver did turn up on Sunday, but not in Bridgeport.

“My husband looks over the railing. In our neighbor’s yard, there’s little steps that kind of go up, and there’s an orange cat sitting on it. He said, ‘oh my god, that looks like Oliver,'” Kutscher said. “I run in the house, run to the basement, run out the back door, down into the grass. He sees me coming, and he starts running to me. We’re running to each other like a slow-motion-movie scene, and he lets me scoop him right up.”

That means Oliver made the trek from Bridgeport to Morgantown; a span of nearly 40 miles.

“It was him. He was wearing the same flea collar I put on him, and I remember cutting it at an angle, and that same angle cut was on that flea collar,” Kutscher recalled.

Kutscher plans to take the cat to the vet on Thursday to get checked out and verify the microchip to confirm that it is Oliver. In the meantime, this happy family is now back together.

Kutscher highlighted the entire situation in a post on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EX0T_0gvGMgIk00
Halie Kutscher’s Facebook post. (Screenshot)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Pets celebrate at ice cream social

Editor’s Note: WBOY 12 News has updated this story to correct the date and time of the Dog Paint Party event. CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pet Supplies Plus held an ice cream social between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday at its Clarksburg location. The ice cream party was an addition to the introduction […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Lifestyle
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Lifestyle
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Lifestyle
WBOY 12 News

WWII veteran turns 100 in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, World War II veteran Robert Elwood Harold celebrated his 100th birthday at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center. Harold was drafted in Richie County in 1941 when he was 19 and joined the Air Force in Baltimore. While Harold said he never saw combat, he did serve as an […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#The U Haul#Onyx
WBOY 12 News

Elkins man accused of trying to burn own home down arrested

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down who the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office warned was at large last week has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. The fire happened on June 14. According to the criminal complaint against Timothy Roy McDonald, responding […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Deputies searching for home confinement escapee

LINN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor to escape home confinement. In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, left his Ellis Road residence in Linn, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WBOY 12 News

Chestnut Brew Works moving to Westover bridge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, Chestnut Brew Works owner Bill Rittenour posted on Instagram that the brewery will be moving to a new location in Westover. The new location, marked on the map below, will have more parking, a kitchen and food menu, patio seating overlooking the Monongahela river, and three new brewing tanks […]
WESTOVER, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Paddle 4 a Cause’ held at Maple Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held its annual “Paddle 4 a Cause” cardboard boat race fundraiser on Saturday. “Paddle 4 a Cause” was held at Maple Lake in Bridgeport and the main event is the build your own cardboard boat race, in which the entire boat is held […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Team Hope Walk to be held in Belington in September

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Team Hope Walk to raise funds for those with Huntington’s Disease will be held in Barbour County in September. During the walk, thousands walk to support their families, friends, co-workers and neighbors with Huntington’s Disease—a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain, that the Huntington’s Disease Society […]
BELINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Want to help Kentucky flood victims? Here’s how

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Monday, the death toll from flooding in southern Appalachia has reached 35, and thousands remain without power and water. There are ways West Virginians can donate, and one drive is happening right here in Harrison County. Starting Tuesday at noon, there will be a drive for water and cleaning […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lincoln legend Maxwell returns to area with Black Bears

GRANVILLE, W.Va – Jedd Gyorko has made the north central West Virginia baseball community a priority since becoming manager of the West Virginia Black Bears. The most recent example of that is his latest hire, bringing Harrison County baseball icon Levi Maxwell back to the area. After leading Lincoln to a state championship in 2003, […]
GRANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy