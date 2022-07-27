ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue cheer coach arrested on charges of child molestation

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1wpO_0gvGMC1400
Bellevue police vehicle File photo of a Bellevue Police Department SUV. (Bellevue Police Department)

A Bellevue cheer coach was arrested on charges of child molestation by Bellevue police, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The 50-year-old Issaquah man is the owner and coach of Action Athletics in the 13400 block of Southeast 30th Street.

Two victims accused the coach of inappropriate touching and taking them out on private outings, after coming forward Monday evening with their allegations.

After an investigation by the Bellevue police special assault unit, detectives arrested the coach Tuesday night.

He was booked into jail on charges on child molestation.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and more charges are expected, according to police.

If you believe you were victimizes or know anything about this incident, contact the Bellevue police at bpdtips@bellevuewa.gov or the Bellevue police tip line at 425-452-7853.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
Issaquah, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Police#Violent Crime#Action Athletics#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
121K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy