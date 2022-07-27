Bellevue cheer coach arrested on charges of child molestation

Bellevue police vehicle File photo of a Bellevue Police Department SUV. (Bellevue Police Department)

A Bellevue cheer coach was arrested on charges of child molestation by Bellevue police, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The 50-year-old Issaquah man is the owner and coach of Action Athletics in the 13400 block of Southeast 30th Street.

Two victims accused the coach of inappropriate touching and taking them out on private outings, after coming forward Monday evening with their allegations.

After an investigation by the Bellevue police special assault unit, detectives arrested the coach Tuesday night.

He was booked into jail on charges on child molestation.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and more charges are expected, according to police.

If you believe you were victimizes or know anything about this incident, contact the Bellevue police at bpdtips@bellevuewa.gov or the Bellevue police tip line at 425-452-7853.

©2022 Cox Media Group