Amarillo Senior Citizens Association in 'dire straits', may be forced to close doors

Wednesday morning, the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) had a meeting with its members to discuss the state of the organization, which has not been able to reopen since it moved from its prior location at the site of the former IDK sports grill on 6th Avenue.

The ASCA had announced that it was moving into its new location at 2404 Sixth Ave. The building was purchased from Potter County in September 2020 for $2,500. Currently, the ASCA does not have the funding to renovate the building for its use for the senior center.

Jeff Whitsell, the executive director of the organization who has taken pay cuts himself to be able to keep the lights on with the group, said that he had initially planned to have this meeting to announce the end of the operations for the organization. However, he was encouraged by the news of still having a possibility to receive some of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were set aside by the city of Amarillo to augment senior citizen programs within the city.

Whitsell said that he had only heard about the possibility of still getting ARPA funding until about a day before the meeting, but he was not sure how much and what this would mean to the organization that is badly in need of funds. To make the new building usable will cost more than $2 million, and the organization in his estimation only has about enough cash on hand to survive six more months — with about $40,000 of operating budget on hand.

Last October, the city of Amarillo stated that about $500,000 in funding would go toward helping senior citizens to include ventilation improvements for COVID safety and taking food insecurity measures. At that time, the city said that those funds could be used toward a senior center's commercial kitchen to help provide seniors meals. To this point, the city has not designated which senior association entities will receive funds and how much will be allocated.

“We are in dire straits; we are as close to going out of business as you can possibly be,” Whitsell said. “Since we are not operating a building right now, we are not incurring as much costs, but of course, that serves no real purpose in helping seniors. If nothing changes, we can probably make it until the end of the year. We need a significant influx of money to stay in operation.”

He said that if the organization is able to stay up and running, the ASCA will most likely need to be a multigenerational, multi-use facility.

Much confusion was created when the city council had set aside money for Amarillo senior citizens, with many members assuming that the city’s wording of Amarillo seniors meant their organization. Still, this funding was not specific to one particular organization.

Whitsell said that the answer to his organization’s issues could possibly be found in the city renting space to them or taking on an already developed building that would not incur the level of cost for the renovation that the ASCA has nowhere near the funding needed to complete.

When he first started in October of last year, Whitsell said that he could see the ASCA was in bad shape financially, losing funds since it lost its federal grants in 2013.

When asked if there were other organizations that it could share space with to form a partnership to keep the doors open, Whitsell said that he has been actively searching out these types of symbiotic relationships that would be beneficial for all.

During the meeting, Whitsell outlined that the ASCA was failing the seven viability factors that show it as it stands to be a self-sustainable working model. These seven factors include funding, cash flow, net margin ratio, demand, timing, market environment and the level of competition.

“One of the important things on all grants is how will you sustain this program, and if you cannot answer that question, then you are done,” Whitsell added. “They are not going just to hand you funding if you cannot show a level to sustain operations.”

He said that he remains optimistic about the ASCA, but something major will have to happen to keep it in operation to serve seniors.

Barbara Cromer, a member of the ASCA board, said that she hopes that this meeting lets the community and members know just how desperate the fate is for the senior organization.

"If something does not change in a matter of weeks, we will no longer exist,” Cromer said. “We made it perfectly clear how important our organization is for the seniors of the community. We are what helped make the city what it is, and it makes it seem that nobody cares about us, now that we are retired. We really need business owners and city leaders to step and help us.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Freda Powell attended the meeting and encouraged its members to reach out to her because she supports the mission of the ASCA and will do anything in her power to help. The crowd applauded her words and support.

Whitsell says that things will have to change in the mission and some of its partnerships to continue serving the community. This organization has struggled with funding for most of the last 30 years.

“I really hope we can find a solution that works to keep serving the seniors of Amarillo, because we serve a real purpose for many of them that would be stuck in the house without fellowship,” Whitsell added.