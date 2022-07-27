Randall County fire ban continues with drought conditions

The Randall County Commissioners' Court met Tuesday morning, discussing items involving the extension of the burn ban and updating the requirements for roads and right of way sections in Randall County.

Randall County has re-issued its fire ban. Fire Chief Joe Koch explained that the Keetch-Byran Drought Index (KBDI) shows that the wettest location is at 432, when the average should be 628 for this area.

In road requirements, Tim Sorrells, Randall County Road & Bridge Supervisor, explained that the current standards and language for building roads is not satisfactory and is costing taxpayers roughly $20,000 a week in repairs. The standards have been operating at a 6-inches standard, which is the minimum requirement. Sorrells recommended raising the standard to 8 inches of base material, including 6 inches of dirt, topped with hot mix.

Sorrells explains, “Some roads built in the 70’s are outlasting roads that have been made in recent years. ... I have heard some contractors say that until the county changes the language of road standards saying that they have to more than the 6 inches, that 6 inches will be the maximum they are going to do.”

Another factor affecting the roads is the lack of concrete edges to help prevent the roads from eroding. When vehicles pull over to the edges of the roads without this concrete edge, the roads become smaller, causing the road to go from 24 inches to 22 inches, he said.

City requirements override the county's, the county does not have to approve of these roads. Randall County Judge Christy Dyer discussed having a meeting with Amarillo and Canyon road departments in order to stress the need to upgrade the standards to roads.

This was unanimously accepted by the commissioners.

Also discussed was the Randall County Sheriff's Office app, which recently launched and can be downloaded from both the Apple and Google Play stores on smartphones and/or tablets. This app allows users to submit tips, look into jail info, and stay updated on things happening in the area. Randall County Chief Deputy Hank Blanchard expressed his gratitude to the commissioners for approving the applications funding, and he explained that the app tip line has already been put to good use, leading to an arrest.

The next Randall County Commissioners meeting will take place Aug. 9.

