ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Police: New Haven teen car thieves caught after chase in Enfield

By Liz Hardaway
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 4

Anna Bosza
3d ago

Mandatory 10 years plus for the chase anyone who doesn’t stop for police should get mandatory 10 plus years … teenagers parents must be so proud 🤮

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Property Crime#Pets#Enfield Police#Post Office Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy