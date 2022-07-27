Police: Man from Las Vegas robbed 2 homes, fled from police in stolen Amazon delivery van

A 32-year-old man from Las Vegas is jailed in Riverside, Calif., suspected of committing two home invasion robberies before carjacking an Amazon van and crashing into multiple cars while fleeing police.

(KTNV) — A 32-year-old man from Las Vegas is behind bars in California after police say he robbed two homes, carjacked an Amazon delivery driver, and crashed into multiple cars in Riverside on Monday.

Officers learned of the carjacking as they were en route to a mobile home park where two 911 callers reported home invasion robberies.

The Amazon delivery driver helped them locate the stolen van while, "at the same time, our dispatch center was receiving several calls of an Amazon delivery can colliding into parked vehicles..." Riverside police said.

The stolen van was spotted by police officers who tried to stop it, police said. The suspect instead led police on a pursuit through the streets of Riverside, toward the freeway.

Video from a law enforcement helicopter shows the van crossing the center median of a four-lane road into oncoming traffic. The van hit one car before entering the freeway.

"The suspect continued on the freeway for several minutes when he intentionally collided with three occupied vehicles," police said.

After the van became disabled, the suspect ran across the freeway but "could not climb over the tall barrier wall and pursuing officers safely took him into custody," according to Riverside PD.

Quintin Jarnall Larks was arrested and booked into jail after he was cleared at a local hospital. He was held in jail for attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police, and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, police said. Bail was set at $1 million.

"Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to any of the victims who were attacked, robbed, and struck by this suspect," police said, "although he did cause significant damage to several vehicles while fleeing apprehension."

Video footage of the pursuit was posted to the Riverside Police Department's YouTube page.