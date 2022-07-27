Man charged, video showed his car headed at teens on bikes

RIPLEY, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man is facing criminal charges after posting a video of himself on social media in which he can be seen using racial slurs and driving a car toward a group of teens on bikes.

Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault, an official with the Tippah County Detention Center confirmed. WAPT-TV said Hall is accused of driving his car toward the youths riding their bicycles down a street in the community of Ripley. No injuries were reported.

In the video circulating on social media, Hall could be heard using racial slurs as he accelerated at the teens in his car. A police investigator did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press and police haven’t disclosed the races of those involved.

At a city meeting with parents and other community members, Ripley Police Chief Scott White said the district attorney and federal attorneys have been notified of the case.

Austin Hill, one of the teens, told WREG-TV that two of his friends had to run into a ditch to avoid the oncoming car and that it clipped the back of one bike, damaging it.

An attorney for Hall could not immediately be reached for comment.