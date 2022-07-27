Atlantic Tele-Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $525,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.36, a rise of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

