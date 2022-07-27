Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $468.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.2 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.36 to $7.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion.

