Nov Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ NOV Inc. (NOV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $69 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

