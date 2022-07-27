Jakks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of $2.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.10 per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $220.4 million in the period.

