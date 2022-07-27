ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $97 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $2.16 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $227.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOB

