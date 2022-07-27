Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $177 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.32 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8.30 per share.

