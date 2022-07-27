Icon PLC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $115.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.65 to $11.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.69 billion to $7.81 billion.

