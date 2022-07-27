Oceaneering International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $524 million in the period.

