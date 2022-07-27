Coursera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Coursera Inc (COUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.3 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $124.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $126 million to $130 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $509 million to $515 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR