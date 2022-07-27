Elgin man who sexually assaulted child multiple times gets 45 years in prison

www.fox32chicago.com
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
cwbchicago.com
fox32chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starvedrock.media
wcsjnews.com
WIFR
wjol.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
nypressnews.com
starvedrock.media
fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0