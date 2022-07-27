Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $39.3 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.6 million.

Boot Barn expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.7 billion.

Boot Barn shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $69.93, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

