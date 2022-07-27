MKS Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $130 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $765 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $735 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.41 to $2.91.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $740 million to $800 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI