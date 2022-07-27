Agnico: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $275.8 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.51, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

