Spok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $130 million to $136 million.

