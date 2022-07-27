ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $130 million to $136 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

