ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Evans Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.7 million.

The bank, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
486K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy