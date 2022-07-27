Evans Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.7 million.

The bank, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

