Alamos Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $191.2 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.09, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGI