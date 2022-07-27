Hiking in Hawaii? You’ll want to pack bug spray

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Does Hawaii have mosquitoes? The obvious answer is yes, however many people who have never been to the islands don’t know that.

Mosquitoes can be found all around the world, especially here in Hawaii. They are rarely in downtown Waikiki, which is where most tourists spend their vacation, so many people forget they are on island.

Mosquito-borne diseases can cause serious illness. The good news is, you can protect yourself and your family by getting rid of mosquito breeding areas nearby and avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes.

For homeowners, preventing breeding grounds for mosquitoes is very important and simple. Ensure there isn’t any standing water nearby or near your workplace and around the community.

Tips to prevent mosquitoes

Get rid of standing water in buckets, puddles, wheelbarrows, and bins.

Fix leaky faucets and hoses that are dripping water.

Flush or dump out water from bromeliads and other leafy plants once a week.

Clean out gutters so water can run freely.

Clean up trash and debris, for example, dispose of old tires.

Repair screens and windows to keep mosquitoes out.

When traveling to Hawaii you often bring swimsuits, sunblock and sunglasses but tend to forget the bug spray.

If you are going for a hike in the mountains, or plan on going to a cafe in the jungle you’ll want to have some bug spray on you.

Although Hawaii doesn’t currently have mosquito-borne diseases spreading locally, the islands do have two types of mosquito species that can transmit diseases if they bite someone who is infected.

For more helpful information about the mosquitoes that possibly carry diseases in Hawaii, head to the state of Hawaii Health Department’s website.