LIST: Find out when your county goes back to school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Summer break ending already? Find out when the 2022 to 2023 school-year starts in your area.

Barbour County, Alabama

Monday, Aug. 8

Eufaula City Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Lakeside Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Chambers County, Alabama

Monday, Aug. 8

Lanett City Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Chattahoochee County, Georgia

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Harris County, Georgia

Friday, Aug. 5

Lee County, Alabama

Monday, Aug. 8

Auburn City Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Opelika City Schools

Monday, Aug. 8

Lee-Scott Academy

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (Half-Day)

Macon County, Georgia

Friday, July 29

Marion County, Georgia

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Meriwether County, Georgia

Thursday, Aug. 11

Manchester High School

Thursday, Aug. 11

Greenville High School

Thursday, Aug. 11

Muscogee County, Georgia

Monday, Aug. 8

Quitman County, Georgia

Monday, Aug. 1

Russell County, Alabama

Friday, Aug. 5

Phenix City Schools

Thursday, Aug. 4

Glenwood Schools

Thursday, Aug. 4

Schley County, Alabama

Friday, Aug. 12

Stewart County, Georgia

Monday, Aug. 1

Sumter County, Georgia

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Southland Academy

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Talbot County, Georgia

Monday, Aug. 1

Taylor County, Georgia

Monday, Aug. 1

Troup County, Georgia

Friday, Aug. 5