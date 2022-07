Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate together after connecting for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Count Aaron Rodgers among the members of the Allen Lazard Fan Club.

Transitioning from Davante Adams to a new, as yet undefined No. 1 wide receiver in Green Bay, the Packers' MVP quarterback said Wednesday he believes Lazard is ready for the role.