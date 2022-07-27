Suspicious death investigation underway in Campbell Co.

www.wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
Man arrested after brother, dogs die from NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities announced Monday morning that the man arrested for murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting at a northwest Roanoke home is the brother of the man who died. According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday,...
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday. Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina. Police responded to...
Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs
UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
Danville police investigate early morning homicide
DANVILLE,Va. – Danville police said at approximately 3:48 Saturday morning, investigators went to the 700 block of Stokes Street for calls of a person being shot. Officers found 19-year-old Danville native Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Beard was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville Emergency Room where he was later died.
2 vehicles stolen in Campbell County: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two vehicles that were stolen. A black 2019 Dodge Journey was stolen from Odara Drive in the Timberlake area, The SUV has a Virginia tag reading UYE-7699. Another vehicle was stolen...
Danville 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting, another person injured
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating an overnight shooting that took the life of one person and injured another. According to a news release, shortly after 3:45 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of Stokes regarding a person being shot in what appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Roanoke’s Belmont Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Exactly one week after discovering a woman’s body in a southeast Roanoke park, police announced that a man had been taken into custody on a murder charge. The Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a “suspicious situation” in Belmont Park at approximately...
Man wanted in connection with Martinville Dunham Sports break-in, police say
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department needs help identifying a person connected with breaking into a Dunham Sports store. Police say it happened between late night on Friday, July 8, and early morning on Saturday, July 9 at the store located at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. The person was described as a man wearing […]
Roanoke celebrates National Night Out with first responders
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Emergency responders and the community came together Tuesday evening to celebrate National Night Out, an annual event to introduce locals to their Police, Fire, and EMS departments. Roanoke held events in fifteen different locations, but one of the biggest celebrations was hosted by the Greater...
Police asking for help finding missing Waynesboro teen
Anyone with information related to Charleigh's whereabouts is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.
Truck caught on fire following a motor vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department assisted Montgomery County at the 129 on Interstate 81 Saturday morning with a truck fire. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department then responded to the 132 for this fire as a result of a motor vehicle collision.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 221
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Forest Road. Fire Chief Monty Coleman with the Forest Fire Department said they received the call just after 5 p.m. Friday evening. He said the crash involved three cars, and they had to...
Victim’s family asks Bedford judge to ‘show grace’ in man’s sentencing for killing girlfriend
BEDFORD, Va. – Daniel Norwood appeared in a Bedford courtroom on Friday, dressed in a suit and tie after he was released on bond earlier this year. Norwood was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Jessica Moore. Authorities said Norwood was intoxicated while riding in the passenger seat...
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash catches fire, closes lanes on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Saturday drivers are experiencing miles of traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County due to separate tractor-trailer crashes on both sides of the interstate. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 138.7 has shut down all southbound lanes and...
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
