Bobby Wagner Already At Home With Rams

Bobby Wagner is only in his first training camp with the Los Angeles Rams but he already seems to be fitting in.

Following the third day of training camp, Wagner spoke glowingly about how his experience in Los Angeles. The eight-time Pro Bowler was asked how it feels to be at camp for a new team after spending so many years in Seattle

“It feels good," Wagner said. "Like I said, the weather is a lot different in Seattle. I think we even had some rainy days over there. It's nice to be out here in the sun. The guys are great. It's been fun getting to know everybody, getting to know the coaches, and learning the playbook. It feels good to be out here.”

Wagner, who was born in Los Angeles and attended high school in Ontario, California, about 35 miles east of the city, signed with the Rams earlier this offseason. He was released by the Seattle Seahawks as a cap casualty following a 10-year tenure.

During his time with the Seahawks, Wagner earned six All-Pro nods, a Super Bowl victory, and is regarded as one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. After a decade in Seattle, he became the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader with 1,383 and is coming off a 170-tackle season.

While addressing the media, he was asked how it feels to be ranked the greatest Seahawk of all time by Oregon Sports News.

“I didn’t know that," he said. "I guess that’s news to me. It's an honor, I guess. It's cool. I played with a lot of great players. I think our team that we had will never be matched. The guys that we played with will never be matched in my opinion. That group of guys being able to be around each other for a long time, I think it was about seven years, before we kind of start dropping off.”

As fun as it is to reminisce, or simply look back at past achievements, Wagner is in the middle of a new chapter in his life. In his short amount of time with the Rams, he's already impressed with the organization.

“I think it's just that, the culture," Wanger said. "I think how close everybody is. I think it's not just the players either, it's the coaches, everybody. The coaches are close to one another, the players are close to one another. The accountability is off the charts."

Despite the fact it can be difficult for players to get acclimated to new teams, especially after spending a decade with one team, Wagner appears to be comfortable with the Rams due to the positive culture that Sean McVay has created.

Now the quest begins to help the Rams win back-to-back Lombardi trophies.