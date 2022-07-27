Steelers Camp Takeaways: Fans Already Booing Trubisky

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp at Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. With fans in the stands and some clouds in the sky, players took the field and put on a show to kickoff the 2022 summer.

Not everyone participated, but those who did left a big imprint on what to look forward to. Here's what we saw in day one.

No Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson resumed the role he played during mini camp, practicing just during individual drills and staying on the sideline during team drills.

Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who isn't practicing with a wrist injury, spent some time running on the second field. For now, expect that to be the norm, as Johnson and the Steelers continue to work on a contract.

Fans Yelling for Kenny Pickett

It took three passes for a fan to yell "get Kenny in there" while Mitch Trubisky was on the field. After going 0-3 to start the afternoon, someone from the stands made it known that they'd rather the rookie, and others jumped in with some boos and cheers.

Another fan yelled at Chase Claypool after he dropped the football.

Trubisky did struggle at the beginning, but got more consistent as the day went on. After starting slow, it was easy to see why fans weren't thrilled about what they saw. The fans aren't going anywhere, though, so Trubisky better expect some hassling unless he picks it up.

Second Team Linebackers

The Steelers backup insider linebackers were not who many expected. Instead of Robert Spillane, the team worked with Marcus Allen and Buddy Johson in the second team.

For Johnson, year two is where he should step into a significant role behind Devin Bush and Myles Jack. Allen is playing his third year at inside linebacker and could finally be starting to find his footing at the position.

Calvin Austin is as Fast as Advertised

Calvin Austin caught a screen pass from Mason Rudolph on the far side of the field and took off like a speeding bullet. The fourth-round rookie showed everyone his speed is everything we expected, and his teammates agree.

"40 wise, statistics wise, it's probably something different, but I think so," George Pickens said on Austin being the fastest on the team.

More plays like this and Austin will find himself being a significant part of the Steelers offense.

Ahkello Witherspoon Keeps Growing as Leader

Something I've picked up on this summer is that Ahkello Witherspoon is very vocal. Whether he's on the field or off it, he has some type of way to communicate with his teammates.

After day one of practice, he was working with undrafted rookies Chris Steele and Carlins Platel on the sideline. With Joe Haden being gone, the secondary needs a true leader. Witherspoon has stepped up in a big way to fill that role.

Wide Receivers Using Rugby Balls

Wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson has something different this camp. He had the wideout working with rugby balls during individual drills, which guys like George Pickens says it working.

"That helps a lot," Pickens said. "When you transition from that ball back to a regular ball, it makes it smaller."

We'll see how much it helps. Cool idea nonetheless.

Pranks Are Coming

George Pickens is a prankster, according to the rookie. He expected more pranks early in camp, and said he's disappointed he hasn't seen any. Don't worry, though, he's got a lot up his sleeve.

When asked where the line was of who he can and cannot prank, he said, "I'll prank Antonio Brown, it doesn't matter."

The only person who's safe is Calvin Austin. Besides that, everyone beware.

