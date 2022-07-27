ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenville, AL

Odenville Mayor: Glendemere, Highlander and Overlook next on list for road repair

By Chloe Vincente
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0wvE_0gvG60tm00

ODENVILLE, Al. ( WIAT ) — Out of the dozens of roads and potholes the CBS 42 Your Voice Your Station team has seen, Glendemere Street and Highlander Way may take the cake for worst roads.

Dozens of deep potholes plague the neighborhood, and parts of the roadway are reduced to rock and dirt.

Odenville resident Terri Martin contacted CBS 42 after she wasn’t getting answers on her own from the city about the washed away roads in her neighborhood.

CDC: All but 17 counties in Alabama should wear masks again

“We have called Odenville City Hall I know probably for two years,” Martin said.

CBS 42 spoke with Odenville Mayor Rodney ‘Buck’ Christian, who explained the neighborhood has been on their radar

“Most recently, prior to this interview, our building inspector has reached out to several companies for quotes on paving,” Mayor Christian told CBS 42.

He explained once the contractor receives the quotes he expects it will take around two to three months to re-pave the roads, depending on what further drainage work needs to be done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Odenville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Hall#Potholes#Urban Construction#Highlander Way#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy