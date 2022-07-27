Amarillo area reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,025 cases, 764 deaths and 35,992 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40.531 cases, 526 deaths and 38,835 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,170 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 40;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;

Total staffed hospital beds: 886;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;

Available staffed hospital beds: 158;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths

Armstrong40210

Beaver1,0259

Briscoe3548

Carson1,11437

Castro1,91847

Childress2,58934

Cimarron6042

Collingsworth51016

Cottle2939

Curry13,768220

Dallam1,75141

Deaf Smith3,920115

Donley46826

Gray4,221127

Hall91424

Hardeman51119

Hansford70129

Hartley1,0373

Hemphill1,0967

Hutchinson5,614136

Lipscomb56617

Moore3,874112

Ochiltree2,13548

Oldham3206

Parmer1,50253

Potter38,025764

Quay2,20964

Randall40,531526

Roberts1512

Roosevelt5,405106

Sherman37016

Swisher1,29034

Texas6,21939

Union83417

Wheeler95123

TOTAL147,1922,746