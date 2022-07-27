Amarillo area reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,025 cases, 764 deaths and 35,992 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 55 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40.531 cases, 526 deaths and 38,835 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,170 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 40;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 9;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 8;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 3;
Total staffed hospital beds: 886;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;
Available staffed hospital beds: 158;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40210
Beaver1,0259
Briscoe3548
Carson1,11437
Castro1,91847
Childress2,58934
Cimarron6042
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2939
Curry13,768220
Dallam1,75141
Deaf Smith3,920115
Donley46826
Gray4,221127
Hall91424
Hardeman51119
Hansford70129
Hartley1,0373
Hemphill1,0967
Hutchinson5,614136
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,874112
Ochiltree2,13548
Oldham3206
Parmer1,50253
Potter38,025764
Quay2,20964
Randall40,531526
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,405106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29034
Texas6,21939
Union83417
Wheeler95123
TOTAL147,1922,746
