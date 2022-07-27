ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KY

Kentucky State Police searching for missing person in Jackson County

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago

ANNVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Kentucky State Police is conducting a missing person investigation after a Jackson County man was reported missing.

KSP is reporting Gilbert Jones Jr., 68, of Annville, was last seen on Saturday at his residence on Boss Vaughn Road. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, gray reebok shoes, and a watch on his right wrist.

He is said to be around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcVli_0gvG4KXT00
Gilbert Jones Jr. (Kentucky State Police)

Anyone with any information on Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Richmond KSP Post at 859-623-2404 or local law enforcement.

