'Easily the best professor': Renowned Cal scientist dies on hike

Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Redwood National and State Parks will no longer let you hike to Hyperion, the world’s tallest tree
Visitors to Hyperion now face a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
The Daily OoO Test 2: Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
From its famous celebrity customers to its early years as a convenience store, Freddie's Sandwiches, in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, has many untold stories. Read more. • A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove • 'Pattern change': Great white shark populations grow as Monterey Bay waters warm
The San Francisco Cooking School is closing after 10 years
Demand for culinary school has decreased in general, but especially in San Francisco.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park expands to Pohue Bay, sparking fears of overtourism
To find the most beautiful beach on the south side of Hawaii Island, look somewhere between a rock and a hard place. That’s the perspective of many longtime residents in the rural district of Kau (pronounced kah-OOH), where 16,451 rugged acres officially became part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on July 12. Although Pohue Bay’s sandy beach, historic sites, petroglyphs, sea turtle nesting grounds and other natural and cultural resources are now protected from the threat of development, those who have traditionally used the remote area nevertheless worry that conservation could mean losing access, sharing it with hordes of visitors or both. Read more.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Allbirds, San Francisco techies' favorite shoemaker, conducts layoffs
Allbirds, the San Francisco-based sneaker brand of choice for a large swath of Bay Area techies, announced layoffs last week. Twenty-three employees, or “Flock” members, were laid off, an Allbirds spokesperson confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday. The staff cut was first posted on Layoffs.fyi, a layoff tracker for startups.
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
The Daily 08-01-22 GEICO closes all of its offices in Calif.
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck: The company has shuttered all of its 38 offices in the state. Their website currently only lists a few agents in San Diego as open for business in California. Until recently it listed the offices of Bay Area agents in Pleasanton, Pleasant Hill, Morgan Hill, Fremont, Mountain View, Emeryville, San Leandro and San Jose. The Sacramento Bee reports 38 offices are closing and hundreds of GEICO workers are being laid off across the state as a result. • Ex-Bay Area tech giant reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
California declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, declared a state of emergency Monday in an effort to bolster the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying the measure will help with vaccinations. California, the most populous state in the United States, had recorded 827 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the...
