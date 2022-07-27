Thunder Gain Pivotal Additions with Organizational Stability, Success

Thunder general manager Sam Presti had a busy Wednesday, with two new staff additions reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first was former Spurs assistant coach Chip Engelland, who was widely renowned as one of the top shooting teachers in the NBA. Engelland was with San Antonio for 17 years, and was one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the league.

After failing to reach a new deal with the Spurs, Engelland joined Presti’s crew, who has a bevy of talent in need of some shooting alterations or tweaks.

Oklahoma City finished 29th overall in three-point percentage last season, and it’s budding stars, namely Josh Giddey, could likely use Engelland’s talents the most.

Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

OKC also hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Vince Rozman in scouting as VP of Identification and Intelligence. Roman, another coveted piece league-wide, had a hand in the Sixers drafting Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Oklahoma’s own Shake Milton.

Aside from the tangible contributions that each new addition bring to the Thunder, Presti adding assets that could’ve likely had their pick of front office bode well for the organization as a whole.

Normally, one of the smallest markets would be unable to land premier coaching and evaluation talent on market.

With Giddey, star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, recently added No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, and an unprecedented amount of draft assets, OKC has become an organization able to poach top coaching and front office candidates.

Presti has a proven track record of organizational professionalism, stability and success, and it's no doubt these hires might not have transpired otherwise.

Roster cuts are likely the only move left to make, with three players needing to be cut in order to finalize the 2022-23 regular season roster.

