'The Coolest': Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Mom After JoJo Siwa Debacle

Source: mega

Standing up for mom!

Just days after musician JoJo Siwa seemingly dubbed Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure as being the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met, Bure’s daughter took to social media to defend her famous mother.

On Tuesday, July 26, Natasha Bure posted a sweet snap depicting her mom cuddling up to her father, former NHL star Valeri Bure, captioning the image with a heartfelt message.

“I wanna be them when I grow up,” the 23-year-old actress wrote alongside a red heart emoji. “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa,” she continued, adding that she “could take pictures of them all day long.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Natasha’s post comes after Siwa partook in a viral TikTok challenge naming celebrity superlatives on Sunday, July 24, flashing a photo of Candace to the camera under the caption “rudest celebrity I’ve met.”

Conversely, the Dance Moms alum named pop star Miley Cyrus as the “nicest celebrity” she had met later in the viral clip, which has since garnered upwards of 20 million views since first hitting the video sharing platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet shortly after the remark made headlines, Candace revealed to her 5.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 26, that "the JoJo situation” had seemingly been resolved following a “great conversation” with the young star.

As Candace said she was “shocked” by Siwa’s clip with "no idea” where her negative title came from, the Hallmark staple said she “immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends” as well as several other means.

“My publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened – I didn't know!" the star shared.

Ultimately, Candace got 19-year-old Siwa on the phone. “She was like, 'Hey, how you doin'?'” she recalled of their discussion. “I said, 'Well, I've been better, what happened?'"

Although at first, Candace said Siwa, who reportedly “didn’t even think” her TikTok would go viral, remained tight-lipped on why she dubbed the actress rude — "she said it's so silly, she felt bad," the star remembered — the young dancer eventually opened up, citing a red carpet mishap as her rationale.

"'‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,’” Siwa reportedly told the actress. “‘We were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Although Candace said she quickly began offering her apologies, Siwa allegedly swooped in, noting that her perspective on the situation had changed with age. "You weren't even mean!” Siwa purportedly said. “And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

Even with this consolation, the star still said sorry the teen celeb. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" said Candace. "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

ALL IN GOOD FAITH?: CANDACE CAMERON BURE TURNS TO RELIGION AFTER JOJO SIWA'S 'RUDEST CELEBRITY' DISS: 'TRUST THE LORD ALWAYS'

While Siwa reportedly added that the bygone incident was "not a big deal," Bure said she insisted that it was, in fact, a big deal.

"Please know especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way,” she recalled telling Siwa. “And I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter, because I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out."

After stating that everything was "all good on the JoJo front” following their heart-to-heart, Candace ended her clip with a powerful message for her fans.

"No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” she said.