Wednesday markets compliment summer season

Carrots, cucumbers, zucchini and kolackies are just some of the offerings available for purchase at the Faribault Farmers Market.

On Wednesday a little over a dozen vendors gathered in Central Park to sell their produce, baked goods and handcrafted pottery.

The Faribault Farmers Market is managed by Russ and Donna Bauer and has historically run on Saturdays. This summer it’s also on Wednesdays.

‘The Viking Baker’ Linda Anderson said the Wednesday market started with two vendors, but has since expanded. She expects the numbers of vendors to continue to rise.

Faribault and Dennison residents Arlene Shaske, Diane Bouldin, and Jennifer Schweim and her two sons Zachariah and Isaiah were among the customers looking for fresh vegetables Wednesday.

For youngsters Zachariah and Isaiah, sampling some of their purchased veggies is one of their highlights of the market. Sweet corn is Isaiah’s favorite. Zachariah prefers peppers.

The group picked up some sweet corn from Mike Johnston’s River View Veggie stand and enjoyed some time in the park before heading home.

Jean Bronk was among the other vendors, with an array of produce available. Morristown’s Kathy Rinehart had jams, pickles and canned tomatoes.

Donna Bauer had a selection of green beans and other produce, while Linda The Viking Baker had baked goods like kolackies, bread, and cookies, along with jam and salsa.

First-time vendors included Roger Overlie with produce like onions, zucchini, squash and cucumbers. His grandchildren Hayden, 7, and Riley, 10, were also seated by his produce table.

Riley sat next to a notebook piece of paper with tallies keeping track of the produce sold at the market, along with the prices of each item.

Riley said she and Hayden sometimes help out with planting the vegetables, but they mostly enjoy picking the vegetables.

Riley prefers zucchini, whereas Hayden is a big fan of eating the radishes.

Sue Wilcox also was in the park with a variety of pottery pieces. She attended the market for a one-time opportunity to those who decided to try out the market on Wednesday.

Local resident Ruth Hickey was among Wilcox’s customers.

“I am glad I stopped by today,” Hickey said. “I found some wonderful pottery pieces for gifts, and one for myself.”

All vendors of the Faribault Farmers Market have to either grow their own produce, make their own crafts or make their own baked goods.

Follow along with updates about the markets at bit.ly/FaribaultFarmersMarket .