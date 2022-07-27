ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Aircraft Incidents: Helicopter crashes & plane makes emergency landing

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYnrV_0gvG0sFf00

PEMBROKE PINES – Investigations are underway after two separate aircraft incidents Wednesday afternoon.

First, a helicopter crashed at North Perry Airport.

It could be seen in the middle of the field. This actually the same spot where Chopper4 launches every day.

Fire rescue says the chopper crashed while trying to land. Two people were on board. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA said the NTSB will lead the crash-landing investigation.

The second incident involved a small plane making an emergency landing in the Everglades. The FAA identified the aircraft as a single-engine Cessna 152.

The scene is at the same site as the Value Jet Memorial.

It has been confirmed no one was hurt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pembroke Pines, FL
Accidents
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Pembroke Pines, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Miccosukee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Emergency Landing#Everglades#Traffic Accident#Chopper4#Roadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy