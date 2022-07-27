Princeton Police Department to run active shooter drills

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Princeton Police Department (PPD) would like to warn people that they will be doing active shooter drills at Princeton Community High School.

PPD says it wants to inform the community that it will be hosting an active shooter response training at Princeton Community High School on July 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Police say this will be a full response training including local law enforcement and other emergency response personnel. Officers urge people to not be alarmed when they see numerous law enforcement vehicles and other emergency vehicles at the school.

PPD says its administrative team will be on site as well to observe the response to allow the department to maximize its efficiency and to be of maximum assistance if a response was ever needed.