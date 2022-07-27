21st Annual Wheeling Grecian Festival

Rain or shine – today kicked off the annual Wheeling Grecian Festival, allowing everyone to experience the Greek food, music, dancing, and goods they have to offer.

This four-day event is being held at the St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, and they encourage locals to come together to share their culture with the community.

18-year-old Danyelle Dunlevy has been Greek dancing and helping out with the festival for her entire life, and she says that their dances being performed tonight are taken from real performances in Greece, with around 33 performers of all ages.

She says that getting to feel a sense of togetherness with members of the church and community through her heritage is heartwarming.

“I feel like this is just something that just pulls everyone together and even if people are at odds, they always come here and just share a meal. Also, it makes the church so much closer – everybody in the church, as well. There’s really no bad choice food-wise here. Everything is delicious, so come multiple days and try everything.” Danyelle Dunlevy – Member of St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church

The Wheeling Grecian Festival is happening now until July 30 th , and you can catch Danyelle and her fellow Greek dancers perform at 6pm, 7:30pm, and 8:15pm every evening.

Danyelle also says that if you make your way to the Grecian Festival, she recommends the frappe, which is whipped coffee, and their best-seller – the baklava cheesecake.

