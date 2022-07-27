ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Fun on a Bun hotdog stand

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg7lG_0gvFyrKy00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News’ Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Jon Lakoduk, owner of the Fun on a Bun hot dog stand and Dustin Stredwick, founder of Off Menu Hospitality.

Fun on a Bun will be located across from the fairgrounds, in the Capri parking lot, until the fair ends.

The stand is open from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Lifestyle
Minot, ND
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Fun On A Bun#Hotdog#The Stand#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Capri#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy