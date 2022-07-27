Fun on a Bun hotdog stand
MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News’ Reporter Lauren Davis interviews Jon Lakoduk, owner of the Fun on a Bun hot dog stand and Dustin Stredwick, founder of Off Menu Hospitality.
Fun on a Bun will be located across from the fairgrounds, in the Capri parking lot, until the fair ends.
The stand is open from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m.
