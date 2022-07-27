ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Mama Palooza will have gifts & info for new and expectant moms

By D.K. Wright
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s a special event for moms in the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program, but no one will be turned away.

Linda Mehl, health educator with the Belmont County Health Department, says Mama Palooza is for pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding moms.

It will be August 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bellaire City Park.

They’ll have booths from numerous agencies including WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial hospitals, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Help Me Grow Early Intervention, The Village Network, Head Start, Bundles Of Love and the Belmont County Health Department.

Everyone attending will receive a free gift bag plus prizes will include a diaper bag filled with health and safety equipment for babies.

The event is sponsored by CareSource and Belmont National Bank.

Reservations are requested.

Anyone planning to attend is urged to call (740) 676-2232.

