ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

LIV Golf Bedminster pro-am 2022: Roster includes Donald Trump, Charles Barkley, Caitlyn Jenner and more in celebrity field

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Golf Course#Liv Golf Bedminster#Saudi#Trump National Golf Club#Tnt#The Sporting News#Espn#Liv Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy