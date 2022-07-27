ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York sculpture park with pool, multiple houses lists for $8.5M

By Hannah Frishberg
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ggzyo_0gvFyDTG00
Home is where the art is, and two top art collectors are selling their Westchester home, which has long housed their dazzling stock, for $8.5 million. Houlihan Lawrence and Daniel Milstein photography

This address is an art world celebrity in its own right.

The Westchester estate of world-renowned contemporary art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin has hit the market. The peaceful Pound Ridge property is listed with Houlihan Lawrence’s Mary H. Palmerton and asks $8.5 million.

“The overwhelming, unasked-for comment is made day after day after day by people who say, ‘It’s so strangely calm here,’” Sherry Mallin told Crain’s of a common reaction to the 14 acres she and her husband have called home for some 40 years. “It just exists. Everyone feels it.”

The compound’s features are impressive on paper: It has eight structures in all, including a main home from the 1930s and a 9,200-square-foot, museum-quality “Art Barn” exhibition space — as well as an in-ground pool, a pool house, a lake and an apple orchard. There are separate red and white wine cellars, the red guarded by artist Tony Matelli’s “Sleepwalker” statue, as well as a caretaker’s house, two guest cottages and a garage topped by a studio apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uqrz_0gvFyDTG00
An aerial view of the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzyMl_0gvFyDTG00
The main house dates to the 1930s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1xv3_0gvFyDTG00
In all the property has eight structures.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiseM_0gvFyDTG00
The in-ground pool and pool house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaGqh_0gvFyDTG00
A small portion of the collection displayed around the pool.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZsNZ_0gvFyDTG00
The property comes with one Goldsworthy sculpture.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DalSf_0gvFyDTG00
A museum-quality art barn makes for an ideal exhibition space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oHNK_0gvFyDTG00
There are separate red and white wine cellars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNL0m_0gvFyDTG00
In addition to the main house there are also multiple guest cottages, a caretaker’s house and a studio apartment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkRXo_0gvFyDTG00
The estate includes an apple orchard.

Add to all this the fact that the address is well known in certain circles for its over 1,000-piece collection of works by a wide array of 20th-century masters and the listing is elevated far above most other upstate retreats.

The two-story Art Barn has “all the specifications you need to create a museum” Sherry noted, and the couple have used it as such to house their assemblage of works by the likes of Sol LeWitt, Richard Serra, Anish Kapoor and Andy Goldsworthy. The property’s landscaped acreage has also served as a private, outdoor museum of sorts, featuring close to 70 sculptures. (In comparison, the grounds at Storm King Art Center contain approximately 115 sculptures.)

The Mallins plan to disassemble their collection with the sale of the property, either donating, selling or gifting most of it — but leaving one Goldsworthy work to the buyer of the property, with the possibility of more.

“My dream is that there’s this fantasy person who adores art and adores sculpture, who would buy all the sculpture and just let it sit,” Sherry told Crain’s. “But I’m also practical. The art will live on, regardless of what we do, because it has a longer lifespan than we do.”

Comments / 0

 

