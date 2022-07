Incident location: 8 miles east of Terral, 7.5 miles northwest of Henrietta Impacted area: 150 Acres

The Long Creek Fire began at about 1245pm on Wednesday, July 27. By 4pm the fire had grown to about 150 acres with 0% containment. The fire has a very high potential for growth and is burning in thick brush. There is no current threat to structures. Dozers are working to slow the forward progression of the fire to the north, northeast by constructing line along the fire's perimeter.

Dozers and Engines on the Long Creek Fire