More LIV golfers destroy their reputations as they sports wash for MBS | Opinion

At the Saudi LIV Golf circus in Bedminster, golfers have no idea how to say anything even remotely meaningful about the plight of women and LGBTQ people in Saudi Arabia.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The traveling circus that is Saudi LIV Golf has arrived in the biggest of big tops, the one owned by The Former Guy, Donald Trump. He is supposed to show up Thursday to play in the pro-am, then lend his world-renowned reputation for credibility, honesty, class and dignity to try to make something out of nothing over three days of exhibition-style, no-cut, low-energy, mostly no-name golf.