Golf

More LIV golfers destroy their reputations as they sports wash for MBS | Opinion

By Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
At the Saudi LIV Golf circus in Bedminster, golfers have no idea how to say anything even remotely meaningful about the plight of women and LGBTQ people in Saudi Arabia.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The traveling circus that is Saudi LIV Golf has arrived in the biggest of big tops, the one owned by The Former Guy, Donald Trump. He is supposed to show up Thursday to play in the pro-am, then lend his world-renowned reputation for credibility, honesty, class and dignity to try to make something out of nothing over three days of exhibition-style, no-cut, low-energy, mostly no-name golf.

Comments / 10

Tom Pressley
2d ago

Funny, the Saudi's sponsor the LET and LPGA, through Aramco. Not sure where writer got their info. Not very informed about the plight of women.

Reply
10
Jerry Drumm
13h ago

The negative comments thus far tells me something that you are hypocritical and/or jealous. What is your real reason for being against the Saudi golf league? Is it because of the killing of a reporter, the treatment of women, the treatment of gays? Please tell me so that I can shut you down with facts and show you your prejudices. Some of you are so narrow minded that you’re afraid to be shut down.

Reply
4
mac daddy
20h ago

if you play a game for one million ,and get offered 20million what would you do!!!

Reply(1)
7
