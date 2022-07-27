ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

State Police ID Woman Killed In Early Morning Two-Car Maryland Head-On Crash

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A 70-year-old Maryland woman was killed, and a man was airlifted to an area hospital after a violent two-vehicle head-on crash in Carroll County, state police said.

Lineboro resident Sharon Hilditch was driving a 2013 Mazda Miata at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 on Route 30 near the southern circle in Hampstead when she was struck head-on by local resident Arthur Williams, Jr., 65, who was operating a 2019 Toyota Tacoma.

Hilditch was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams’ condition was not immediately available late on Wednesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation determined that Williams was traveling northbound on MD Route 30 when he crossed the double-yellow line for unknown reasons and struck Hilditch’s Miata head-on.

Charges are pending the outcome of a Maryland State Police investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney, though they noted that investigators do not believe impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

